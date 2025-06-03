Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,501,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,492,519.52. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

