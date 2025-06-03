Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Novavax by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
