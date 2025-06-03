Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Novavax by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 610.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.