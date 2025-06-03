Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 248,850 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,677,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,260,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,504,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,238.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

