Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 51,733 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $14.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

