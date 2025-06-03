Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nextdoor by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,005.40. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

