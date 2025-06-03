News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in News by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 208,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in News by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 78,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. News Co. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.