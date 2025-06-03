MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 1.3%

MCBS opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $700.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCBS

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.