Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 164.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,236 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,241,000 after buying an additional 2,574,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,525,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 250,409 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after buying an additional 682,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,020,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 471,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

LZ opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

