LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LifeMD by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Price Performance

LifeMD stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,575,721 shares in the company, valued at $20,039,109.38. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,200. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,995 shares of company stock worth $724,422. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LifeMD Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Articles

