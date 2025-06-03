Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

