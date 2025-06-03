Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,468,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 32,482 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZU stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $50.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

