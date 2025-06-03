Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,802 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graham were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. Graham Co. has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $52.00.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.