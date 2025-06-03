Deutsche Bank AG Sells 290,286 Shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lifecore Biomedical were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFCR. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,616,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,362 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 2,162,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 792,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,128,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 539,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 251,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Lifecore Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Lifecore Biomedical news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $111,087.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,714,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,630.70. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,182 shares of company stock worth $9,824,031 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LFCR opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $254.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 315.23% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

