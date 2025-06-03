Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MicroVision by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 618,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,900,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 297,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 134,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 102.34% and a negative net margin of 1,049.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on MVIS. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

