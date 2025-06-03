Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,922 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 401,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 332,341 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,127 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 52,401 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,577,000.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

