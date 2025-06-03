Deutsche Bank AG Has $218,000 Stock Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 1,159.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 109.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Spoto acquired 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,145.59. This represents a 18.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

