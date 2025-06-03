Deutsche Bank AG Has $168,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,685,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,160,000 after buying an additional 1,706,328 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,587 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,681,000 after acquiring an additional 362,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,016,000 after acquiring an additional 297,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,214,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $71.09.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This represents a 75.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.