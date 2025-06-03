Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 4,987.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in biote were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of biote by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of biote by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Get biote alerts:

biote Stock Performance

biote stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. biote Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. biote had a net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that biote Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on biote

Insider Activity at biote

In other biote news, major shareholder Guines Llc purchased 436,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,421,480.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,611,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,091.46. The trade was a 10.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Mark Cone purchased 38,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $147,843.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,016.52. This represents a 31.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,412,080 shares of company stock worth $4,598,190. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About biote

(Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.