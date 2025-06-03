Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,139,541 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:SPR opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

