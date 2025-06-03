Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,010 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%
LRMR opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LRMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.
About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
