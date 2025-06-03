Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 3,179 Shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Virginia National Bankshares were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 527.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

Virginia National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VABK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.