Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

