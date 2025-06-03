Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $495,000 in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 679,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF alerts:

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA FDLS opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.16. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $34.39.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.