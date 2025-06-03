Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.79.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CGX
Cineplex Stock Performance
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.