Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$11.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.73. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$13.09.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

