Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,059 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,366,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 1,230.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,576,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,901 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $5,722,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Blend Labs by 748.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,203,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,621 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Blend Labs Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:BLND opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $943.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Blend Labs Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

