Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Azenta were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Azenta by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Azenta by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Azenta by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.64. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

