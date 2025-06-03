212,123 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 212,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,046,000 after acquiring an additional 433,264 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,646,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,255,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.1%

Kohl’s stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $905.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

