131,567 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.44% of Hanmi Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

