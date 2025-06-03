12,626 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at $554,550.54. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock worth $143,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

