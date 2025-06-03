10,368 Shares in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Semrush by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Semrush by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $37,773.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,450.54. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,563 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $90,274.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,402,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,881,667.36. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,535,587 shares of company stock worth $25,370,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

