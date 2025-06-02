Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.25% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE LZB opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

