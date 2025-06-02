Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $3.56 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,936,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Down 12.0%

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $80.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $14,948,961.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,561,053.04. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,700,575.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,591 shares in the company, valued at $34,183,165.07. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,636 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,032 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

