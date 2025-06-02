Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 35,696 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of SkyWest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 563.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 129,901 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,515,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

