Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 30,259 HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.29% of HCI Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 62,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

NYSE HCI opened at $168.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average is $131.73. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.89 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. Research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

