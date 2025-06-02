Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $226.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.59. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.