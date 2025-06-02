Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 183,902 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 183,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Shares of AAT opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

