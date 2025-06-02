Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $4,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,912.64. This trade represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 288,904 shares of company stock worth $6,767,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

