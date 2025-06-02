UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,390 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Genworth Financial worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

