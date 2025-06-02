UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 188,861 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,861 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.72% of Aspen Aerogels worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 402,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 118,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 637.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 592,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 512,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,079.60. This represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

