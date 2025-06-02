Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 55,600 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of Taseko Mines worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

TGB stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.40 million, a P/E ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

