The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,683,042.79 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 6,149 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.71, for a total value of $1,683,042.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $277.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

