Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $795,000 Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $3,285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,246.80. This represents a 13.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $49.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a P/E ratio of -60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $72.26.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.83 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

