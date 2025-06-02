Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,860.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RITM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

