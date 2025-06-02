Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 174.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $71.89 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

