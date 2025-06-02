Promising Blockchain Stocks To Research – May 30th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, utilize, or provide services related to blockchain technology—a decentralized, distributed ledger system underlying cryptocurrencies and other secure digital applications. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of blockchain-based solutions, such as smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), and supply-chain tracking. As with any equity investment, the value of blockchain stocks can fluctuate based on company performance, adoption rates, and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,775,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.43.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,408,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,282,559. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,848,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,316,514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 503,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $238.32.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 6.66.

