Poehling Capital Management INC. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

NVDA opened at $134.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

