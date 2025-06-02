Note Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average is $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

