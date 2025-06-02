Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

