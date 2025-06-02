Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 21,172 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after buying an additional 111,337 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 122,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 250,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. The trade was a 3.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

