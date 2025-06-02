Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 76,472 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Gannett worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,396,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 988,990 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gannett by 1,166.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 370,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 341,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GCI stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $519.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Insider Transactions at Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.97 million.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,134,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,187,846.50. This represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.